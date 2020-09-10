Palmhurst - Rodrigo "Riguito" Garza III was born on August 19, 1983 in Altus Oklahoma, our beloved angel entered eternal rest on August 6, 2020. He will be truly missed by his family. He attended Bouie Elementary from from 1986-1999, making many great memories along the way. Riguito, graduated Nikki Row high school 2006. Riguito brought out the best of us, always giving us love with his tender kisses our very own angel on earth. He was a happy member at Parents For Mash an nonprofit organization for children with special needs. Riguito is preceded in death by his twin, +Roberto Garza. His father, +Rodrigo Garza Jr., passed away a few weeks after. He is survived by his mother, Manuela Elda Garza, two brothers, Manuel and Roel, and his nephew, Emmanuel Garza.



Visitation on Friday, September 11 at 3 pm with rosary at 7 pm., and mass will be on Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Both services will be at San Martin de Porras Church in Alton, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store