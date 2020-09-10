1/1
Rodrigo "Riguito" Garza III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodrigo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palmhurst - Rodrigo "Riguito" Garza III was born on August 19, 1983 in Altus Oklahoma, our beloved angel entered eternal rest on August 6, 2020. He will be truly missed by his family. He attended Bouie Elementary from from 1986-1999, making many great memories along the way. Riguito, graduated Nikki Row high school 2006. Riguito brought out the best of us, always giving us love with his tender kisses our very own angel on earth. He was a happy member at Parents For Mash an nonprofit organization for children with special needs. Riguito is preceded in death by his twin, +Roberto Garza. His father, +Rodrigo Garza Jr., passed away a few weeks after. He is survived by his mother, Manuela Elda Garza, two brothers, Manuel and Roel, and his nephew, Emmanuel Garza.

Visitation on Friday, September 11 at 3 pm with rosary at 7 pm., and mass will be on Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Both services will be at San Martin de Porras Church in Alton, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved