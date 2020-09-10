Palmhurst - Deacon Rodrigo (Rigo)Garza entered eternal rest on September 2, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.



Deacon Rigo is preceded in death by his parents, +Rodrigo Sr. and +Gregoria Garza, his twin sons, +Roberto and +Rodrigo III. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Manuela Elda Garza, his two sons, Manuel and Roel, and his grandson, Emmanuel Garza



Rigo was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 28, 1956. He served in the Air Force 1979-1983 and several years in the Reserve. He worked in El Cid Auto Sales with his father and also had Jr's Body Shop. He was a Notary Public and a Legal Assistant. Rigo attended Pan American University and with much effort obtain his Law Degree with honors in 2005 from Thurgood Marshal Law School in Houston, Texas.



He was a founding member of San Juan Diego Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas which was founded in 2002. He was a member of the Movimiento de Cursillos de Cristiandad and ACTS. He was influential in starting and promoting masses for children with special needs in the Rio Grande Valley. Deacon Rigo and his wife Elda were founding members of Parents for MASH (Medical Assistance and Support for the Handicapped), supporting parents of children with special needs. Deacon Rigo was ordained to the Diaconate in 2018 by Most Rev. Daniel Flores. He was a dedicated Deacon at San Martin de Porres in Alton, Texas. Rigo was a humble and joyful person who never said no to people.



He was a gentle soul who loved his Family, He shared his love for God to others and always gave a word of encouragement to those weak in their faith. He was a loving husband and a dedicated father, he always encouraged his boys to be faith filled and to serve others. He left great memories with his sons on their hunting and fishing trips. He loved to BBQ and to see his family together and happy. He was enrolled in Biblical studies in the San Juan Diego Institute to continue his knowledge of the Word of God. His heart warming smile always filled our hearts with love and joy. Rodrigo Garza forever missed.



Visitation on Friday, September 11 at 3 pm with rosary at 7 pm, and mass on Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Both services will be at San Martin de Porras Church in Alton, TX.



