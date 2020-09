Or Copy this URL to Share

Palmhurst - Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Deacon Rodrigo "Rigo" Garza Jr. at 10: 00 a.m. , at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. today, September 12, 2020 Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission. Funeraria Del Angel of Mission is in charge of arrangements.



