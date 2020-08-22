Mission, TX - Roel Gilberto Cassiano Jr., passed away August 16, 2020. He was born in Laredo, Texas on August 16, 1956.He is preceded in death by his parents, Roel G. Cassiano and Rosa L. Garcia; sons, Roel G. Cassiano III and Landio Ceran Cassiano.Roel is survived by his wife, Maria Noelia Gomez De La Garza; his children, Thessaly Cassiano, Kiel P. Cassiano, Sonesti L. Cassiano, Quivo Cassiano, Staristo Cassiano, Galisteo Cassiano, Marittina Cassiano; grandchildren, Roel Gilberto IV, Akila, Ja'Miryis, Icendreina, Kaiendren, Katherine, Armonie, Quinton; the mother of his children, Teresa Cassiano; and numerous extended family and friends.The visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a funeral service at 7:00 PM.