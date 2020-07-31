1/1
Rogelio Cantu Jr.
San Juan - On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Rogelio Cantu Jr. passed away at the age of 77.

Rogelio was born on June 8, 1943, to Rogelio and Cruz Cantu. He was a lifelong resident of San Juan, Texas. He attended PSJA public schools and obtained a Master's degree from Pan American University. Rogelio, a lifelong educator, began his career at PSJA ISD, worked for Pan American University, and retired as the Human Resources Director at Edcouch Elsa ISD.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending countless hours with his family and friends.

He was married to the mother of his children Eva Y Cantu for fifty years, and they raised four loving children, Rachel Rodriguez+ (Ricardo) of San Juan, Rogelio Esteban (Raquel) of McAllen, Rebecca Cantu (Jose Rodriguez) of Helotes, and Baldomero (Vicky Wu) of Plano.

Rogelio is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Enedina Nava, Baldomero Cantu (Gloria), Lupita Moreno (Roque), and Terri Garcia (Leo).

He is also survived by his greatest joys, his grandchildren, Alissa and Erika Rodriguez, Lucas Rodriguez, Kaylin Cantu, and Emilia Cantu.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel Rodriguez, and his parents, Rogelio and Cruz Cantu.

In honoring his wishes, no services will be held at this time.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
