ALAMO - Rogelio "Roy" "Chety" Balli, 73, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence in Alamo.
Born in Alamo, he was a lifetime member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Mr. Balli proudly served in the US Navy (1969-1971) and was a combat Veteran of the Vietnam War and continued his service in the Naval Reserve. His passion was old cars and he loved hunting, fishing, antiquing, wood-working, collecting coins, guns and knives. He loved to be outdoors at the ranch, telling stories and was quite the jokester. He always looked forward to his annual reunions across the US with his Vietnam buddies from the USS Blue.
In the early '70's he worked at the Crest Fruit Company in Alamo and worked with Southwestern Bell through the '90's. Chety was a volunteer and a member of the Board at the Alamo Museum. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roberto G. and Celia Peralez Balli; and an older brother Robert Balli, Jr.
He is survived by his two children, Rogelio "Roy" (Dendea) Balli of Mission; Melinda Yvette Balli of Dallas; two siblings - his twin brother, Ricardo P. (Maria Christina) Balli of McAllen, Rebecca (Carlos) De La Garza of McAllen; his companion, Rosie Balli of Alamo; one sister-in-law, Dora Balli of Alamo; the mother of his children, Thelma Balli of Pharr; three nieces, Veronica, Amy, Karina; four nephews, Richard, Bobby, Rolando, Jaime; and his faithful dog, Milo.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Military honors to be conducted by Post 2369 of McAllen.
In honor of Mr. Balli's love and dedication to the community, floral tributes may be sent to Memorial Funeral home or donations may be made to the Alamo Museum.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 22, 2020