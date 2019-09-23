|
Palmview - Rogelio "Roy" Diaz, Jr., 39, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 20, 2019.
Born in McAllen, Roy lived in Palmview most of his life. To show how much he loved serving his community, he became Vice President of the Palmview Crime Stoppers and organized numerous festivals such as the Annual Palmview Spring Fest. Also, Roy was devoted to the commercial trucking industry for twenty-one years and served as an Agent with Griffith Truck Brokers in Edinburg. Later, he became the owner of ZAID CARRIERS, LLC. His family and friends will remember him for being the "Greatest Pit Master" in Palmview, having a great sense of humor, being an avid outdoors man who loved deer hunting with his sons, one who greatly enjoyed a cold Michelob Ultra on game day, a loyal diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and his great love for his family.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Gonzalo and Anita Diaz, Abelardo Lopez; great-grandfather, Santiago Solis; and cousin, Abelardo "Lalo" Lopez.
Roy is survived by his lovely wife, Maribel Diaz of Palmview; three sons, Edhiel, Roy, Daniel; a stepson, Jahziel Cavazos; parents, Rogelio and Leticia Diaz of Palmview; his only brother, Jesus "Jesse" (Arianna) Diaz of Palmview; grandmother, Maria Inesita Lopez; four nephews, Jairo "Jesus" Diaz, Aiden Jacob De Leon, Andrik Jay De Leon, Miguel "M3" Salinas III; parents-in-law, Miguel A. and Mirtha Salinas of Palmview, and two brothers-in-law, Jacob (Daisy) De Leon of Pharr, and Michael (Thalia) Salinas, Jr. of Palmview.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Gudalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Lord & I Cemetery in Palmview.
Pallbearers will be Jesus "Jesse" Diaz, Adan Diaz, Omar Lopez, Arnulfo Lopez, Osbel Flores, Manuel "Manny" Salinas, Michael Salinas, and Jacob De Leon. Honorary pallbearers will be Edhiel Diaz, Roy Diaz, Daniel Diaz, Jahziel Cavazos, Jairo Jesus Diaz, Miguel Salinas III, Aiden De Leon, and Andrik De Leon.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 23, 2019