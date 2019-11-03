Home

Rogelio "Roy" Maldonado Obituary
Alamo / San Juan - Rogelio "Roy" Maldonado, 50, entered eternal rest Friday, November 1, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raul and Dolores Maldonado.

Roy is survived by his wife, Bertha A. Maldonado; three sons, Rogelio (Carliza) Maldonado Jr., Raul Maldonado and Victor Leonel Maldonado; two grandsons, Damien Roy and Dylan Maldonado; seven sisters, Susie Casares, Estella Rojas, Ester Martinez, Hermila Arredondo, Ermelinda Guajardo, Elena Lopez, Erlinda Zavala; and six brothers, Raul, Ramiro, Eusebio, Ruben, Ricardo and Roberto Maldonado.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 3, 2019
