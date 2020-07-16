Rogelio Mancha

McAllen, Txas - Rogelio (Roy) G. Mancha went to be with the Lord on Saturday,July 11, 2020 at the age of 86 yrs old. He is preceded in death by his parents Concepcion and Tiofilo Mancha; sisters Victoria Quintanilla, Oralia Liscano and brothers Rodolfo Mancha, Jose Mancha, and Ramon Mancha.



Roy lived in McAllen most of his life and he worked at Brownie's Butane for many years and as a broker importing produce from Mexico. He retired and spent the rest of his days in McAllen. He was a member of the Men's club at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He enjoyed BB Q with his family, camping, and watching baseball. Roy was a loving, gentle man and was there for anyone who needed his help.



Roy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Trinidad A. Mancha, his daughter Dianna Romero, his sons Roy and Robert and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 with the rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Palm Valley Cemetery in Pharr.



