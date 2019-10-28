Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Rogelio Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rogelio Salazar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rogelio Salazar Obituary
Edinburg - Rogelio Salazar, 61, entered eternal rest Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pascual and Manuela Salazar; and a brother, Pascual Salazar Jr.

Rogelio is survived by his wife, Josefa Salazar; five children, Carol Paz, Carmen Castaneda, Rogelio Salazar Jr., Ricardo Salazar, Jennifer Salazar; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Rosalinda Aguinaga.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rogelio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now