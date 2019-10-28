|
|
Edinburg - Rogelio Salazar, 61, entered eternal rest Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pascual and Manuela Salazar; and a brother, Pascual Salazar Jr.
Rogelio is survived by his wife, Josefa Salazar; five children, Carol Paz, Carmen Castaneda, Rogelio Salazar Jr., Ricardo Salazar, Jennifer Salazar; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Rosalinda Aguinaga.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 28, 2019