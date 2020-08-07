Roger Correa

McAllen - March 22, 1961 - August 3, 2020



He provided us 59 years of unconditional love, protection, new perspectives and damn good fajitas.



As someone who was so deeply woven into the fabric of the community, it's likely that you already knew Roger. For those who never had the pleasure of crossing paths with him, allow me to introduce you to the patriarch of the Correa family.



Roger, of McAllen, was the first of 5 children. He was born a family man by default.



In true big brother fashion, he paved the path that the others are still proud to follow.



From his Bulldog days at McHi, to his days as a fightin' Texas Aggie, he was a man of tradition and of faith.



Roger was dependable, a true man of his word who was always in your corner, and because of him, others could be brave.



Roger's greatest accomplishment and his pride and joy were his 3 sons Aaron, Erik and Marcus. Each one different than the next, but rest assured, all are equipped with his moral insight and strength of character.



As a true role model, he led by example. He set the bar as high as it could go when he locked down Yvette, his wife of 31 years.



A true yin to his yang, their relationship was one for the books -- Fueled by an undying love, a little Michelob Ultra, afternoon trips to the ranch, grilling by the pool no matter the weather, and a strong desire to always nurture the life they created together.



Nothing made him happier than to see his boys experience the same kind of love. After 20+ years of a testosterone filled household, Roger finally had the daughters that he always hoped for and loved them just as his own.



Roger was an advisor by profession, but we all know that it didn't stop when the clock struck 5. It was part of his DNA and the reason why so many naturally gravitated to, and then continued to orbit around him.



He had this deep knowledge of the world - always wise & willing to share what he knew, but never arrogant.



Because of his observant nature, he was able to assess the worth of something long before anyone said a word. He made you feel heard because he was listening. It mattered. If you were a relative, long time friend, colleague, lost punk at a college tailgate or stranger at the gas station, you mattered. He cared.



He gave you a sense of comfort, of unconditional love, of never being alone, or being judged. He was home base for so many and just like him, his home knew no stranger.



Roger was built as tough as nails, but also with boundless compassion. May we always strive to follow in his path.



Roger, we thank you for teaching us what heroes are made of and for reminding us just how precious life is.



Roger is survived by his loving wife, Yvette Hinojosa Correa; his sons Aaron (Courtney Brice), Erik (Jessica Peisen), and Marcus (Christina Cavazos); siblings Samuel (Mayra) Correa, Veronica Correa, Patrica (Joe) Castillo, Clauda (Danny) Yzaguirre; sister-in-law, Sara (Willis) Parsons, brother-in-law Omar Hinojosa; nieces and nephews, Thomas, Rebecca, Alice Marie, Brandon, John, Victoria, Laura, David, Gabriela, Daniela and Diego; and his dogs, Jake and Milo.



Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Rebeca Correa; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ramiro and Hortencia (Nena) Hinojosa; and brother-in-law Ricardo Hinojosa; and sister-in-law, Esmeralda Correa and nephew, Daniel Yzaguirre.



In lieu of flowers, please give the gift of life by donating blood and plasma to your local blood bank.



