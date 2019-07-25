|
|
Alamo - Roger D. Cavazos, 46, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Alamo.
Roger was a dedicated nurse, he enjoyed to fish and spend time with his family.
Mr. Cavazos is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leroy Melvin, and Francis Faye Shows; paternal grandfather, Israel Cavazos.
He is survived by his loving wife, Renna Kidd Cavazos; four children, Chloe Faye Cavazos, Hannah Mae Cavazos, Gonzalo (Fernanda) Tamez, Karen Kay Tamez; his mother, Kathleen (Gilbert) Gonzalez; his father, Alfredo (Cynthia) Cavazos; paternal grandmother, Juanita Cavazos; a sister, Adriana (Rene) Reyna; three brothers, Jason Cavazos, Brian (Janie) Cavazos, Stephen (Melba) Schaus; numerous family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, July 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 25, 2019