|
|
Roger Euler, 79, passed away on September 22, 2019, at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Care in Mission. Roger was a veteran of the US Navy having served on the aircraft carrier USS Bennington. He was well known in the City of Mission as the owner of Roger's U-haul in downtown Mission. He was a long-standing member of and served as Exalted Ruler several times of the Elks Lodge in McAllen. As a young man he spent much of his time racing at the Rio Grande Speedway.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Kennard and Georgia Nadine Euler; brothers Homer Euler and Gerald Euler.
He is survived by his closest friend Carol Tschudy of Mission; his wife June Euler of Victoria; Rusty (Diane) Euler of Mission, Ed (Leah) Harvey of Victoria; grandchildren Garrett Euler, Austin Harvey, and Sydney Harvey.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 3pm on the funeral home will be open from 2-5pm with the family present to receive friends and family.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 28, 2019