PHARR - Rojelio Pena Gonzales, 86, went home to the Lord Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his residence in Pharr.
Born in Pharr, he was a lifetime resident. He was a proud Marine and Korean War Veteran. Mr. Gonzales was a generous man, he never hesitated to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. He was a simple man that worked hard all of his life to provide for his family. Rojelio adored his family, grandchildren, great-grandson and enjoyed the laughter and memories made. Mr. Gonzales is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Anastacia V. Gonzales; his parents, Jose and Ramona Gonzalez; three siblings; Bernardo Gonzalez, Josefina Trevino, and Raul Gonzalez.
Mr. Gonzales is survived by his three children, Anna Maria Gonzales of Pharr, Diana Gonzales of McAllen and Roy Gonzales of Austin; two grandchildren, Javier Ruben (Liza) Adame of Edinburg and Justin Roy (Lily) Adame of McAllen; one great-grandson, Josiah Ray Adame; six siblings, Angelita Rodriguez, Eduardo Gonzalez, Zenaida Gonzalez, Israel Gonzalez, Olga G. Flores, and Juanita Torres.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2019