Roland W. Garza

Roland W. Garza Obituary
Dallas, Texas - ROLAND W. GARZA, 61, of Dallas, TX passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2020, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 29, 1958 to Guillermo and Aurora Garza. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Guillermo Garza. He is survived by his sisters: Esmer Garza Wear (Jim); Pearl Garza Fracchia (Tony); and brother: Andy Garza and numerous cousins and countless lifelong friends. Roland graduated from Mission High School in 1977, where he first learned his love of music, playing the trumpet in band. He attended Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and majored in Drama, as well as The University of Texas at Pan American in Edinburg, TX. Due to COVID-19, a private burial graveside service with family will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sparkmanrichardson.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Roland Garza's behalf to St. Jude's Research Hospital, www.st.jude.org (Donate now) or call 1-800-822-6344 account # 11978733.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 6, 2020
