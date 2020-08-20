Mission - Rolando Garza, 58, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.He is preceded in death by his sister, Celia Infante. Rolando is survived by his children, Rolando Garza, Jr., Israel Garza and Yesenia Yvette Garza; a granddaughter, Camila Montserrat Garcia; his mother, Graciela Gutierrez; his girlfriend, Miriam Ramirez; nine siblings; and the mother of his children, Hilda Garza. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, August 20, 2020, at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Graveside service and burial will take place at 11 a.m. today, August 20, 2020, at San Jose Catholic Cemetery in Mission. Funeral services are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.