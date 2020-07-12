San Juan - Rolando Garza Garcia, 70, passed away July 4th, 2020 at DHR Hospital followed by his wife Yolanda M. Flores 70, July 8th, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.Born August 6, 1949, in Rio Grande City TX., Rolando was the son of Bernardo and Delicia "Licha" Garcia. Yolanda was born November 30, 1949, also in Rio Grande City TX to Sixto and Carolina F. Flores.They were high school sweethearts and graduated from Rio Grande City High School in 1968. After graduation, they both left Rio Grande City to pursue careers in the valley or as most people called it "El Valle" for better opportunities. They married and settled in San Juan TX around 1971 where they raised three children. They attended St. John the Baptist Church and had many friends and loved the small town of San Juan where everybody knew everybody.Yolanda attended the Beauty College in San Juan on a small scholarship which led her to finish and also become an instructor for a few years. She then worked at JC Penney Hair Salon until she took the leap of faith and opened Yolanda's Hair Fashions in the latter part of 1981. Around 2010, after 40 years of working, she eventually decided to work part-time until retiring in 2014. She loved her profession and met so many people with many customers staying with her for 30-40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. Her favorite past time was having coffee and a good conversation. Often times, she had homemade cake and goodies for the family or friends that stop by. She was a very thoughtful, caring and beautiful individual inside and out. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother.After high school, Rolando went on to train and serve several years in the Army reserve and was a volunteer fire fighter in the 1970's for San Juan Fire Department. For many years, he was a salesman representing grocery products for different food distributing companies. In the late 1980's, he started his own company R. Garcia Brokerage which allowed him to work on his own and represent large companies in the food industry to promote products in the Rio Grande Valley which proved to be very successful. Through his work, he was able to travel to different places in the US and abroad such as Finland and Hungary. His office was at home which was next door to his wife's Beauty Shop. You could always find him there working the phone and later the computer which he taught himself to operate. A simple and humble man, he always helped out anyone in need. He had a friend or acquaintance everywhere he went. He was a great husband and father that protected and provided for his family. He was always there for his children for advice, direction and assistance in any matters. He would tell the funniest jokes and always had a positive, self-starter and outgoing spirit.Rolando is preceded in death by his father and mother. Yolanda is preceded in death by her father Sixto Flores Sr., brother Sixto Flores Jr. and is survived by her mother Carolina F. Flores.Both are survived by their three children, Rolando (Janie) Garcia Jr. of Edinburg, Robert Garcia of Mission, Priscilla (Leo Alaniz) Garcia of Edinburg; six grandchildren, Robert Jr., Trenton, Orlando, Isabella, Autumn, Robert Garza Jr.Rolando is also survived by his sister, Luisa Rodriguez (Richard) of Buda, TX, niece Iliana and nephew Richie of Austin, TX.Yolanda is also survived by her siblings, Diana Gutierrez (Alex), Israel Flores (Marta), Isabel "Chabela" (Rufino) Garza, Jose Flores and Dora Flores.In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.