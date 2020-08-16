Edinburg - Rolando Jose Ramirez, Sr. died peacefully in his home on August 2nd in Edinburg, TX at the age of 83.
Rolando is survived by his wife Esther Marina; children, Esther (Hector) Lara of Houston, TX, Joe (Christina) Ramirez of Edinburg, TX, Mari (David) Ortega of Edinburg, TX, and Rolando (Isabel) Ramirez Jr of Edinburg, TX; sister, Dr. Teresa (Richard) Boulette of Santa Barbara, CA; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his Mother, Theresa V. Ramirez; Father, Alfredo Ramirez, Sr. of Mission, TX; and his siblings, Sinforosa Chavez of Corpus Christi, TX, Alfredo Ramirez of McAllen, TX, and Noe Ramirez, Sr of Corpus Christi, TX.
Rolando was born on October 17, 1936 in Mission, Texas. He moved to Florida and met and married his sweetheart Esther Marina Calderon in 1956. After moving back to Mission Texas he started his own business, Mission Tile. Over the years, the couple welcomed 4 children into their home and Rolando set about teaching them from an early age to sell ceramic tile. Rolando's children remember him as a generous, ambitious, humble father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Rolando was accomplished at many things; he started out a tile setter and later became an Importer and Distributor of European tile in the Rio Grande Valley. He also became a Real Estate Broker and a Builder of residential and commercial buildings. His last project was his pride and joy, La Antigua Revilla Banquet Center and the Mission Tile Plaza. He was an ambitious individual with vision, drive and discipline who loved hunting, fishing and listening to music. He loved traveling with his sweetheart. He was an active and dedicated member of the Lion's Club, and a volunteer of the Sacred Heart Catholic School in Edinburg.
We would be honored if you would join us in celebrating the life of Rolando J Ramirez, Sr.
Funeral services are as follows:
August 17 3-9pm: Viewing and Rosary (Del Angel Funeral Home/Valley Memorial Gardens)
August 18 10am: Mass and Burial (Sacred Heart Church Edinburg/Valley Memorial Gardens)
Reception to follow at Antigua Revilla Banquet Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rolando's life. The Ramirez family would like to thank caregiver-Irma and Only Love Hospice-Celia and Debbie for their nursing care.
There will be multiple Facebook Live Streams and Zoom streams of the services, for the links and details please go to Mr. Ramirez's webpage at www.FunerariaDelAngelMission.com