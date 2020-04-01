Home

Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
6705 N. FM 88
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-5538
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
Rolando Zavala


1942 - 2020
Rolando Zavala Obituary
Weslaco - Rolando Zavala, 77, was called home by the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the home he loved and lived in for over 30 years. Born December 04, 1942 in Mercedes, TX to Felix and Guadalupe Zavala, Rolando grew up in the town where he was born and graduated from Mercedes High School in 1961. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Hood with Company C of the 124th Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Armored Division, also known as "Hell on Wheels." After three years of active duty, part of which he served in Germany, he completed a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas. After teaching science at the elementary level with Progreso Independent School District for five years, he earned his Masters in Guidance and Counseling in 1977 and spent the next 33 years serving the students of Progreso ISD and his last 14 years with Weslaco ISD. Over the course of his 48 years serving the students of the Mid Valley, Rolando left an imprint on many lives, especially those of his students. And although he was only three hours away from completing his Doctoral degree, Rolando felt that he was done. He was done because he knew that he was exactly where he needed to be. His sole purpose in life was to serve -- serve his family, serve his students, and serve the Lord in all he did.

Rolando is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maria Aurora Zavala; siblings, Pete Zavala, Elogio Leal, Eva Leal Vega, and Lorenzo Felix Zavala. He is survived by his children, Rolinda Zavala-Rosales (Jose), Melissa Zavala-Garcia (Cruz), Rolando Zavala II (Dora Lisa), Cristina Carrillo (Alfredo, Jr.), and Francisco Zavala ; grandchildren, Ruben G. Flores IV, Jose Rolando Vela, Veronica M. Vela-Regalado (Jesus), Gabriella V. Carrillo, Carolina K. Carrillo, Daniel C. Carrillo, Mona R. Zavala, and Benjamin O. Zavala; great-grandchildren, Jesus A. Regalado, Charlotte A. Regalado, Christian A. Regalado, and Julian A. Regalado; sister, Ascension Gonzalez (+Jose); numerous other relatives and friends; and his beloved dogs, Gypsy and Jack.

A Private Visitation for Rolando will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 n FM 88 Weslaco, Texas with a Private Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Private Chapel Service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon followed with a Private Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelhighland.com for the Zavala family.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2020
