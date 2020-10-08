Edinburg - Edinburg, TX - Romelia Benavides de Ornelas was born August 31, 1927 in Ciudad Guerrero Viejo, Tamaulipas. On October 1, 2020 she passed away peacefully in Edinburg, Texas at the age of 93 with her family by her side.She met the love of her life Francisco Ornelas Cuellar. Romelia was married for over 60 years to her now deceased husband Francisco Ornelas on July 4, 1953. Francisco and Romelia raised 5 children with much tender loving care and affection.She completed her studies at the Business College Bernardino del Rasso in Nuevo Laredo. She then worked for Banco Popular de Edificacion y Ahorros de Monterrey in Ciudad Guerrero Viejo. She continued her studies in Business Administration at Pan American University in Brownsville while working with the Rio Hondo ISD from 1974 to 1988 in the Bilingual Education Program and the Parental Involvement Program.Romelia had an unrelenting passion for her family, life and trust in God. Her faith as a devout Catholic was unwavering and she was an excellent role model to all who knew her. She touched many lives with her smile and beautiful, heartwarming demeanor. Spreading love and happiness was her natural way.One of Romelia's passions was for her family's unity at her beloved ranch, "El Cristalito" providing lifelong family memories. She loved being outdoors enjoying nature with her loving husband and her only brother's precious family. She was very involved in the daily management of her ranch.Her most remarkable life-time hobby includes a vast collection of the family tree ancestry and genealogy dating back to the mid 18th century. The collection includes family heirlooms, relics, photos, records, and historical family events of the early family pioneers and settlers. These amazing details and stories of ancestors helped shape the family history in the local region.Romelia loved to travel the world with her family and cherished every moment. Her travels began with family road trips throughout United States coast. She also experienced travels to Europe, Mediterranean region, Caribbean Cruises, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.Romelia was predeceased by her husband Francisco Ornelas. Romelia is survived by her five children, Xavier (Cynthia) Ornelas, Edna (Edgar) Taylor, Myrna Reyes (Michael), Alma Ella Ornelas, and Albert Ornelas (Iris). She is also survived by eight grandchildren Edgar Francis Taylor, Ana Lisa Naumann (Brandon), John Joseph Taylor, Mario Francisco Ornelas, Jacqueline Ornelas, Andrea Ornelas, Sophia Ornelas, and Daniella Ornelas. Two great grandchildren: Nissa Elaine and William Xavier Naumann.Visitation services will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Interment services at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery will be held at 11:00 am.