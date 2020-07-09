1/1
Romeo Garcia
Rio Grande City - Romeo Garcia, 70, of Rio Grande City, entered eternal rest on July 7, 2020.

Romeo was born on October 24, 1949 in Rio Grande City to Reynaldo S. and Manuela Garcia.

Romeo retired as manager of his after school job, Zarsky Lumber Co., after 41 years. He proudly served his country for 21 years as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He was actively involved in his community through the Rotary Club and the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his father Reynaldo, mother Manuela, sisters Olgita, Alba, & Lupita.

He is survived by his wife Nela, children Deacon Romeo, Jr., Lisa (William) Serna, Lorena (Manuel) Chapa, & Rebecca, and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Reynaldo, Olga, & Irma.

Viewing will start today, July 9, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 5:30pm. The second day of viewing will be on Friday from 9:00am - 2:15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 3:00pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rio Grande City. Interment will follow at Rio Grande City. All services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
