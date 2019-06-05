SAN MANUEL - Romeo Javier Flores, 72, went home to our Lord, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.



Mr. Flores was born in San Manuel, Texas and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He married his loving wife, Tani in 1976 and together raised their two children, Romeo and Alissa. He proudly worked alongside with his brothers at Chorizo de San Manuel. He had two great passions in life, cooking outdoors with his family/friends and playing golf with his golfing buddies. Romeo enjoyed gambling and playing cards at the ranch or traveling to Vegas. For the past 20 years, he traveled along with his family to celebrate Labor Day in Vegas. Romeo will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Luis Flores Sr. and Teresa V. Flores; five siblings, Luis Flores Jr., Jesus Flores, Jorge Flores, Oscar Flores, and Sylvia Guerra.



Mr. Flores is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Juanita "Tani" Flores of Linn; a son, Romeo J. (Rosanna) Flores of Edinburg; a daughter, Alissa (Omar) Palacios of Edinburg; six grandchildren, RJ, Emily, Lorenzo, Raymond, Ashley, Ryan; and one sister, Melba Coody.



The family would like to give special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and team of therapists at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.