Edinburg - Romeo Valadez, 83, went to be with our Lord, Sunday October 13, 2019 in Edinburg surrounded by his family. Mr. Valadez is preceded in death by his son, Romeo Valadez Jr.; his parents, Felipe and Andrea Valadez; two siblings, Criselda Coronado and Gilberto Valadez. Romeo was a proud veteran having served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Valadez is survived by his wife, Elvia Ceja Valadez; his daughter, Celine Valadez; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Noe (Olivia) Valadez; daughter-in-law, Maggie Valadez; sister-in-law, Elena Valadez; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Interment of his ashes will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission with full military honors. Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 16, 2019