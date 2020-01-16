|
Edinburg - Romeo "Rick" Villarreal, 56, went home to the Lord Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Harlingen Medical Center.
Born in Edinburg, he was a lifetime resident. He enjoyed cooking and serving others. Mr. Villarreal is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Villarreal is survived by his wife of 28 years, Alma Villarreal; three sons, Romeo Ricardo Villarreal, Jr., Thomas Christian Villarreal, Jack Staples; his mother, Alicia Booth (Bob) Wickman; a sister, Jo Yvonne (Tommy) Nevanen; a brother, Michael (Diana) Villarreal; many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Romeo M. Villarreal; his two brothers, John J. Villarreal and Joshua R. Villarreal.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 6: 30 p.m. rosary today, January 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church at 8310 Highland Ave. in Edinburg, TX.
The Villarreal family joined by their loved ones would like to give special thanks to Dr. Silhy, Dr. Green, Dr. Villalobos, Dr. Levine and particularly the incredible nursing staff that attended Rick in his time of need.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 16, 2020