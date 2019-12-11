|
Fargo - Ronald Moe, 80, Fargo, ND pulled his last prank on Sat, Dec 7th, 2019 following his own rules to the end.
Ronald Eugene Moe was born on July 10th, 1939 in Fargo, ND. to Chester Moe & Elvira (Leonard) Buckle Moe Krier. Ron was born and raised in the Golden Ridge area of Fargo. He is a survivor of the 1957 tornado that went thru the area. After the tornado Ron moved with his family to Moorhead, MN. Ron graduated from Hanson Mechanical School as a diesel mechanic. Early on he managed a service station on North Broadway and later began work as a diesel mechanic at Truckers' Inn Skelly Truckstop in Glyndon, MN. After retirement he became a "Winter Texan" spending his winters in Weslaco, TX. He made many great friends in the Rio Grande Valley. For the past 20 years he had resided there year-round until coming back to Fargo in April 2019 to be closer to family.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Carissa (Steven) Haugen; step-sons Brett (Joann) Pierce, Charles (Ann) Pierce & Ronald Pierce; sister Charleen (George) Parker; aunt LaVerne (Victor) Johnson, uncle, Lowell Laufenberg; 10 grandchildren & step-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; 24 Nieces & Nephews; & many other family and friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Jean (Metcalf) Moe and his 2nd wife, Sally (Hart Pierce) Moe; his siblings, Marlin Moe & Norliss (Moe Buck) Overweg; & grandson, Justin Ruediger.
Services are being handled by Boulger Funeral Home. A full obituary can be found at: bit.ly/RonaldMoe
Visitation: Will be Mon, Dec 16, 2019 one hour prior to the service
Celebration of Life: 2 pm Dec 16, 2019 at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo, ND
Ron has requested that no one where black at his service as he does not want us to mourn his loss, but rather celebrate his life and his reunion with those that have gone before him. An idea would be for everyone to show their Bison Pride.
Burial: Will be in the Casselton Cemetery in Casselton, ND at a later date.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019