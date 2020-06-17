My love to you Jan, Rebecca and Ryan
San Antonio - June 2, 1952 - June 9, 2020
Ronnie Randal Henry, of San Antonio, Texas, born on June 2, 1952 in San Saba, Texas, passed away on June 9, 2020 at home with his family.
He died at the age of 68 and is preceded in death by his parents, Voyd V. Henry and Oathie Sue Henry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janiel E. Henry; daughter, Rebecca D. Coy and husband, Jason; son, Ryan R. Henry; brother, Michael Henry and wife, Dee Ann; sister, Vicki Sue Chappell and husband, Lowell; grandchildren, Carter Dillon Coy, Caleb Reese Coy, Catelyn Bryanna Coy, and Casidhe Delilah Coy. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Ronnie Henry served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, joining the service in 1970 and retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant with an honorable discharge in November 1990 at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas. His commendations, awards, medals and ribbons include the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and a Meritorious Service Medal (First Oakleaf Cluster) for outstanding non-combat service, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Longevity Service Award Ribbon, and the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon. Following his retirement from military service, Henry began a career in public education, teaching at Weslaco High School in Weslaco, Texas, and Harlingen High School in Harlingen, Texas, and serving as an assistant principal within the Mercedes Independent School District, and a principal at a charter school in Weslaco, Texas, preceding his retirement in 2011.
Henry was a graduate of Trinity High School in Euless, Texas; (Bachelors Degrees) Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa; and (Masters Degree) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The family will be having private services in San Antonio, Texas. His remains will be inurned at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to support the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.
Ronnie Randal Henry, of San Antonio, Texas, born on June 2, 1952 in San Saba, Texas, passed away on June 9, 2020 at home with his family.
He died at the age of 68 and is preceded in death by his parents, Voyd V. Henry and Oathie Sue Henry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janiel E. Henry; daughter, Rebecca D. Coy and husband, Jason; son, Ryan R. Henry; brother, Michael Henry and wife, Dee Ann; sister, Vicki Sue Chappell and husband, Lowell; grandchildren, Carter Dillon Coy, Caleb Reese Coy, Catelyn Bryanna Coy, and Casidhe Delilah Coy. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Ronnie Henry served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, joining the service in 1970 and retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant with an honorable discharge in November 1990 at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas. His commendations, awards, medals and ribbons include the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and a Meritorious Service Medal (First Oakleaf Cluster) for outstanding non-combat service, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Longevity Service Award Ribbon, and the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon. Following his retirement from military service, Henry began a career in public education, teaching at Weslaco High School in Weslaco, Texas, and Harlingen High School in Harlingen, Texas, and serving as an assistant principal within the Mercedes Independent School District, and a principal at a charter school in Weslaco, Texas, preceding his retirement in 2011.
Henry was a graduate of Trinity High School in Euless, Texas; (Bachelors Degrees) Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa; and (Masters Degree) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The family will be having private services in San Antonio, Texas. His remains will be inurned at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to support the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 17, 2020.