Corpus Christi, TX. - Rosa Avila Gonzales, 93, entered eternal rest on May 31, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1927 to Cesario Avila and Agapita Garza Avila in Raymondville, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Juan Gonzales; brothers, Domingo Avila, Gil Avila, Donato Avila, Tomas Camilo Avila, Cesario Avila, Jr; sister, Evelia Avila.

Left to cherish her memories are her brothers, Norberto Avila, Crispin Avila; sisters, Maria Alma Avila, Martha Avila and Isabel Avila; numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosa worked for Dotties Fabric and then Cloth World for 19 years until her retirement.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00pm, followed by a rosary and service at 1:00pm in the Seaside Reid Chapel. Entombment to follow.

To share words of comfort with the family, please visit Rosa's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com

Published in The Monitor on Jun. 6, 2020.
