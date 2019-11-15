Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Celestina Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Celestina Perez Obituary
McAllen - Rosa Celestina Perez - 81, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. She was born Thursday, May 19, 1938 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of Benito and Josefina (Rodriguez) Barrera. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a son: Richard D. Perez.

She is survived by her husband: Eluterio Pablo Perez; son: Dr. Tom Perez, III (Monica); four sisters: Maria Barrera, Gloria Posada, Bertha Sanchez and Hope Guajardo; brother: Joe Barrera; seven grandchildren: Richard Perez, Katarina T. Perez, Christopher Perez, Kristen Perez, Thomas W. Perez, Savannah Perez and Matthew T. Perez; four great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 15, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -