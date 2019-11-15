|
McAllen - Rosa Celestina Perez - 81, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. She was born Thursday, May 19, 1938 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of Benito and Josefina (Rodriguez) Barrera. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a son: Richard D. Perez.
She is survived by her husband: Eluterio Pablo Perez; son: Dr. Tom Perez, III (Monica); four sisters: Maria Barrera, Gloria Posada, Bertha Sanchez and Hope Guajardo; brother: Joe Barrera; seven grandchildren: Richard Perez, Katarina T. Perez, Christopher Perez, Kristen Perez, Thomas W. Perez, Savannah Perez and Matthew T. Perez; four great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 15, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 15, 2019