Edinburg - Rosa M. "Mama Rosita" Ollervides, 92, went home to our Lord Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
Born in Zacatecas, MX, Mama Rosita lived in Edinburg most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Teofilo Ollervidez; two sons, Guadalupe and Marcelino Ollervidez; a daughter, Juanita Jalomo; and her aunt, Isabel "Ma Chavela" Rocha.
Mama Rosita is survived by six children, Maria "Lica" Flores of Indio, CA, Olivia (Martin) Villarreal of Wilson, TX, Esperanza "Hope" Kirkpatrick of Harlingen, Susana "Susie" Ollervides de Rubio, Gerardo "Jerry" Ollervidez, Nelda "Nellie" Ollervidez, all of Edinburg; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 9, 2019