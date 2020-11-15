1/1
Rosalinda Bravo Gutierrez
Edinburg - Rosalinda Bravo Gutierrez, 75, entered eternal rest Monday, November 9, 2020, in Edinburg. Rosalinda was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Jesus Gutierrez; her son, Javier Bravo Avila; parents, Felix and Josefa Martinez Bravo; numerous siblings.

Survived by her daughters: Sonia Avila Bevier, and her three sons (David, Robert, Christopher), Sylvia Espinoza (Lorie Espinoza), Sandra Avila Flores (Arnuldo Flores) her two sons Alejandro, Adrian), Jessica Bravo Gutierrez-Cherry (Marcella Cherry), (Javier's daughters; Tanya Avila Flores and Shawna Avila Phillips), step-children Fernando Gutierrez, Rolando Gutierrez, Roman Gutierrez, Jose Gutierrez, Veronica Gutierrez, Sandra Gutierrez, Cynthia Garcia, numerous grand children, great grand children, one great great grand daughter, and her last living sister Francisca Munoz (Jose Munoz).

Rosalinda was an example of a hard working woman. She held positions in several factories, was a self employed florist, and worked for over 15 years as a casino coordinator. Everyone who knew her, knows she loved her maquinitas. Our mother had a way to make everyone feel loved and important, therefore was loved and adored by many. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Monday, November 16, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 15, 2020.
