Mission - Rosalinda Canchola, 65, passed away on May 15, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. She was a social person, and always welcomed visitors, she was the center of attention at all family gatherings. She enjoyed playing 8 liner machines-especially when she won.
She is survived by her children Mario (Sandra) Canchola, Norma Castillo; siblings Feliza Arteaga, Jose Perez, Ricardo Perez, Leonel Perez; as well as a large extended family.
Visitation will be held today, Friday, May 17, 2019, from 1-9 pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Granjeno Cemetery in Granjeno.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on May 17, 2019