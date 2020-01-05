Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosalinda Garza Ramirez

Rosalinda Garza Ramirez Obituary
Pharr - Rosalinda Garza Ramirez, 72, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Mrs. Ramirez was a life-long resident of Pharr and was formerly employed by PSJA ISD.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Nora Rendon Garza; two brothers, Francisco Garza Jr. and Oscar Garza.

Mrs. Ramirez is survived by her husband, Ubaldo R. Ramirez Sr; a daughter, Aurora Garza; a brother, Ricardo Garza; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give thanks and appreciation to her nephew, Raul R. Garza, for loving and assisting with her care throughout her illness, and to the staff and doctors at Rio Grande Regional Hospital 2 West and the residents and staff at Legends Rehabilitation Center for all the care and patience.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, January 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 5, 2020
