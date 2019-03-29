|
McAllen - Rosalva Acevedo, 66, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
Miss Acevedo was formerly of Mission and had lived in McAllen since 1990.
She is preceded in death by her father, Raul Acevedo.
Rosalva is survived by her mother, Margarita Acevedo; three brothers, Raul A. Acevedo, Rene Acevedo, Archie Acevedo; nieces and nephews, Sonia Lopez, Margie Cepeda, Karina Leal, Rubi Gonzalez, Raul Acevedo, Robert Acevedo, Lorena Acevedo, David Acevedo, William Acevedo, Leonard Acevedo, Christina Acevedo, Ricardo Acevedo, Rebecca Acevedo, and Noah Acevedo.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 29, 2019