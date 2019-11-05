Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosario Chávez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosario Chávez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosario Chávez Obituary
Hidalgo - Rosario Chavez born Sept. 2, 1953, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Raised in Hidalgo and preceded in death by her parents Roberto and Marica Chavez.

Survived by her siblings Robert (Karyn) Chavez, Georgetown, TX, Sylvia Chavez, Tacubaya Ranch, Encino, TX, Andres (Londie) Chavez, Spring, TX and a number of nieces and nephews.

Rosario lived in Hidalgo until she moved with her sister to Encino, TX. Her favorite things to do were sing, dance, ride her bicycle and 4-wheeler. Rosario never met a stranger nor did she ever forget anyone she met.

The family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers Maria Aguilar, Ma. Del Refugio Cira, Julia Rueda and her hospice nurse Fernando from American Medical Home Hospice.

Visitation will be at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Tuesday, Nov. 5th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Hidalgo Sacred Heart church at 10:00am, followed by burial at Hidalgo Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -