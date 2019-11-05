|
|
Hidalgo - Rosario Chavez born Sept. 2, 1953, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Raised in Hidalgo and preceded in death by her parents Roberto and Marica Chavez.
Survived by her siblings Robert (Karyn) Chavez, Georgetown, TX, Sylvia Chavez, Tacubaya Ranch, Encino, TX, Andres (Londie) Chavez, Spring, TX and a number of nieces and nephews.
Rosario lived in Hidalgo until she moved with her sister to Encino, TX. Her favorite things to do were sing, dance, ride her bicycle and 4-wheeler. Rosario never met a stranger nor did she ever forget anyone she met.
The family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers Maria Aguilar, Ma. Del Refugio Cira, Julia Rueda and her hospice nurse Fernando from American Medical Home Hospice.
Visitation will be at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Tuesday, Nov. 5th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Hidalgo Sacred Heart church at 10:00am, followed by burial at Hidalgo Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 5, 2019