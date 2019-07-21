Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Mettlach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mettlach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Mettlach Obituary
Spark, NV - Rose Mettlach, 56 of Sparks, Nevada went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born in McAllen, Texas where she resided for many years before moving to Nevada. Rose was the youngest of 9 children. She is survived by 6 sisters: Elaine, Evelyn, Mary, Karen, Lorraine, Diane, and one brother, Frank. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert and her mother and father, Thelma and Louis Mettlach. Rose was loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held in Austin, Texas on August 10, 2019. For more information, please email [email protected]
Published in The Monitor on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.