Spark, NV - Rose Mettlach, 56 of Sparks, Nevada went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born in McAllen, Texas where she resided for many years before moving to Nevada. Rose was the youngest of 9 children. She is survived by 6 sisters: Elaine, Evelyn, Mary, Karen, Lorraine, Diane, and one brother, Frank. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert and her mother and father, Thelma and Louis Mettlach. Rose was loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held in Austin, Texas on August 10, 2019. For more information, please email [email protected]
Published in The Monitor on July 21, 2019