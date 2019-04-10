Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Alamo - Rosendo Pena, 95, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence in Alamo.

Mr. Pena is survived by his wife, Gertrudes Pena of Alamo; his five sons, Gilberto (Beatriz) Pena of Mission, Patricio Pena of Watertown, SD, Domingo (Cristy) Pena of Riverton, WY, Ernesto Pena and Rosendo Pena, Jr., both of Alamo; four daughters, Maria Victoria (Jaime) Garcia, Maria Del Rosario Pena, Maria Isabel (Jose Luis) Arredondo, all of Alamo, Carmen Julia (Agapito) Zepeda of Weslaco; 27 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Enriqueta Leal of Galveston.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019
