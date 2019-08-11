Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosendo Gamez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosendo Rodriguez Gamez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosendo Rodriguez Gamez Obituary
Pharr - Rosendo Rodriguez Gamez, age 65, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Yassmin Rodriguez; 6 children, Karla J. (John Hammond) Flores, Rosendo (Betty) Rodriguez Jr., Julio Cesar (Jessica) Rodriguez, Jorge Alberto Rodriguez, Yassmin (Benjamin) Negrete & Kassandra Rodriguez; his father, Primitivo Rodriguez; 4 sisters, Virginia Flores, Guadalupe Sevillano, Eduviges Rodriguez, Maria Moreno; 3 brothers, Jesus Rodriguez, Eduardo Rodriguez & Primitivo Rodriguez Jr; also by 12 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosendo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now