Pharr - Rosendo Rodriguez Gamez, age 65, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Yassmin Rodriguez; 6 children, Karla J. (John Hammond) Flores, Rosendo (Betty) Rodriguez Jr., Julio Cesar (Jessica) Rodriguez, Jorge Alberto Rodriguez, Yassmin (Benjamin) Negrete & Kassandra Rodriguez; his father, Primitivo Rodriguez; 4 sisters, Virginia Flores, Guadalupe Sevillano, Eduviges Rodriguez, Maria Moreno; 3 brothers, Jesus Rodriguez, Eduardo Rodriguez & Primitivo Rodriguez Jr; also by 12 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2019