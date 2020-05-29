Weslaco - Rosie Reyna Vela, 72, went to her heavenly Father on May 23, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Her devotion to God, her husband, five children and friends supported her during the struggle and ultimately gave her peace.



Rosie was born to the late Octaviano and Dolores Reyna, restaurant owners of Reyna's Cafe in Weslaco, TX on February 25,1948. She found joy in Christianity and religious studies that brought her a community of friends, classmates, teachers, and mentors. She graduated from South Texas School of Christian Studies in 2014 with a Certificate in Ministry. Rosie received an American Marriage Ministries Certificate in 2015. Recently, she continued her education in McAllen at Stark College Seminary.



Rosie was blessed with a large and loving family. She had been with her lifelong partner, husband, and best friend Tony Vela for almost 40-years. Rosie and Tony guided the children and grandchildren with humor and acceptance. Rosie and Tony enjoyed trips around Texas and Los Angeles to spend time with family and friends. From the very beginning, Tony and her family were her priority.



Rosie was a storyteller at heart. She always had time to tell or listen to a story or give advice - her stories always ended with a message from God, or how to put things in perspective to make others feel better. Rosie was a hard worker, sometimes doing multiple jobs at the same time. She loved working as a server at Milano's, being a long-distance runner and shopping.



Rosie is survived by her husband, Tony Vela; her sons Robert, Rene, Ramiro; her daughters Cindy, Charlene; her grandchildren Leslie, Jimmy, Isaac, Celeste, Austin Kobe, Elyus, Azalea, Tobias, Christine, Robert Jr, Jamay and Prado; and her brother Ruben Reyna.



Rosie was buried at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Tx on May 26, 2020. Rosie loved the scripture: James 5:16. The prayer of the righteous person has great power as it is working. This is for us today.



