Edinburg - Roxanna Canales lost her battle to Covid-19 on July 31, 2020, at the age of 56.She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother. Roxanna devoted her life to caring for others in an abundance of ways. She was happiest bringing smiles to her loved ones. She was loved dearly and her beautiful presence will be greatly missed.Roxanna is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Makayla Gonzalez and survived by her husband, Manuel Q. Sanchez; her two children, Mariza and David Russell Olivarez; her two step-children, Manuel Jr. and Rhonda Sanchez; two grandsons, Edgar and Alek Gonzalez; her step-grandchildren; a brother, Horacio (Drucella) Canales III; her parents, Horacio Jr. and Idalia Canales; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Due to Covid-19, the family will announce details for her services at a later time. The family is requesting that anyone eligible to donate plasma does so in order to aid in the battle against Covid-19. The family would also like to thank all those that have called and sent their condolences, we appreciate your love and prayers.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.