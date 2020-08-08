1/1
Roy Best
1935 - 2020
1/1
McAllen - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Daddy/Granddaddy, Roy Lester Best " PAPA" 84, at his place of residence on Thursday, August 5, 2020. Roy was born on August 31, 1935 in Falfurrias, Texas to Willie and Nathaniel Lester Best, Sr. He graduated from Carver High School in Edna, Texas where he is still remembered for his outstanding football talent. Later, he married Mary Louise Curry where they resided in Falfurrias, Texas for the first part of their marriage. Roy was relocated to the Rio Grande Valley due to his job with Haliburton where he worked for thirty-three years. They made McAllen, Texas their home for the remainder of their years. He was a man of great integrity and incredible work ethic who continued to work until the last months of his life for Enterprise Rental. No matter where he went, he truly touched the lives of everyone he met with his infectious smile and charismatic personality. What an imprint he left on everyone's hearts

Mr. Best is survived by his three daughters, Brenda Best, Michelle Best and Brittanie Best; one son, Alvin Best; grandchildren include, Quentin Cornelius, Quincy Best from Corpus Christi, Quincy Best from Kansas, Kevin Best, Brandye Best, Keith Best, II, Adrian Armstrong, and Marcus Best. Numerous great grandchildren, six nieces, include Cynthia, Linda, Karen, Deborah, Mary Louise and Natayle; and two nephews, Ronnie and Marshall.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel Best, Sr. and Willie Best, a brother and sister-in-law, Nathaniel Best, Jr., and Ruth Best; his wife, Mary Louise Best, a son, Keith Best and nephew, Shelly Curry.

Daddy/Granddaddy, you were our hero, our provider and our protector. We love you and miss you already. This is not goodbye, but see you later

Viewing and visitations will be held today, Saturday August 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A private cremation service will be held at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna, Texas at a later date.

The Best family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 8, 2020.
