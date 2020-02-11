The Monitor Obituaries
Roy E. Tobola Obituary
McAllen - Roy E Tobola passed away comfortably at home on Feb. 8, 2020 after a fight with brain cancer with his wife at his side. He was born July 16,1954 in San Juan, TX to Felix & Bernice Tobola. Roy worked for Knapp Medical Center over two decades. Roy enjoyed wood working, fishing, and spending time at the deer lease. Roy was a kind-hearted, hard worker, and could do anything. Roy will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Leanne Richards, her son, Bruce (BJ) Shields and five siblings: James (Phyllis) Tobola, Dorene (Stephen) Daniels, Donald (Joyce) Tobola, Michael Tobola, and Amy (Dan) Snell and many of nieces & nephews. A gathering will be held Thursday, Feb. 13th at 5:30 to 6:30 PM at Kreidler Funeral Home for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to: CCAtexas.org
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 11, 2020
