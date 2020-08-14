Edinburg - Roy Garza Jr., 65, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Maria Carmen Garza.
Mr. Garza is survived by his wife, Cynthia Garza; two children, Andrew Roy Garza, David Lee Garza; two siblings, Palmira Garza, Sylvia Garza; nieces, Ashley, Christanna, Brittney, Michelle; nephews, Sal, Javier Jr., Alex; great-nieces, Maya and Angelina.
Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.