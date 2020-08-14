1/1
Roy Garza Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Roy Garza Jr., 65, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Maria Carmen Garza.

Mr. Garza is survived by his wife, Cynthia Garza; two children, Andrew Roy Garza, David Lee Garza; two siblings, Palmira Garza, Sylvia Garza; nieces, Ashley, Christanna, Brittney, Michelle; nephews, Sal, Javier Jr., Alex; great-nieces, Maya and Angelina.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Garza family on Roy's passing , I grew up with the Garza family close to my grandparents in Edinburg and have great memories of the family.
R.I.P. Roy until we meet again down the road, GOD Bless you.
Omar Salinas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved