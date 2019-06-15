Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2544
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Nelson Wallace


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Nelson Wallace Obituary
Rio Grande City - Roy Nelson Wallace, age 83, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence in Rio Grande City. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde & Lily Wallace; brothers, Earl (Ida) Wallace & John (Antoinette) Wallace; nephews, Jerry Wallace & Dan (Jean) Wallace; Niece, Janet (John) Kasinski; father-in-law, Trinidad Hernandez; sister-in-law, Clara Trevino. He is survived by his wife, Maria Del Rosario; five children, Roy Wallace Jr., Christopher Wallace, Juan Carlos Hernandez, Virginia Wallace (Enrique) Rodriguez & Veronica Wallace; three grandchildren, Christopher, Fred & Jessica; mother-in-law, Zenaida Hernandez; nieces & nephews, Dale Wallace, Earle Wallace, Patti Suddneth, Marlena Fuerstman, Connie Wilson, Karin O'Brien, Erica Trevino, Jessica Trevino, Jacqueline Trevino-Soto, Jennifer Hinojosa, Abel Flores Jr., Juliet Garcia, Jose Luis Hernandez Jr., Kayla Sanchez & Kaylee Reyes. Special thanks to Eva Villarreal and Daphne Ann Wallace (his personal guard). Visitation will be held today, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hernandez Funerals from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm. His wishes were to be cremated. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now