Rio Grande City - Roy Nelson Wallace, age 83, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence in Rio Grande City. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde & Lily Wallace; brothers, Earl (Ida) Wallace & John (Antoinette) Wallace; nephews, Jerry Wallace & Dan (Jean) Wallace; Niece, Janet (John) Kasinski; father-in-law, Trinidad Hernandez; sister-in-law, Clara Trevino. He is survived by his wife, Maria Del Rosario; five children, Roy Wallace Jr., Christopher Wallace, Juan Carlos Hernandez, Virginia Wallace (Enrique) Rodriguez & Veronica Wallace; three grandchildren, Christopher, Fred & Jessica; mother-in-law, Zenaida Hernandez; nieces & nephews, Dale Wallace, Earle Wallace, Patti Suddneth, Marlena Fuerstman, Connie Wilson, Karin O'Brien, Erica Trevino, Jessica Trevino, Jacqueline Trevino-Soto, Jennifer Hinojosa, Abel Flores Jr., Juliet Garcia, Jose Luis Hernandez Jr., Kayla Sanchez & Kaylee Reyes. Special thanks to Eva Villarreal and Daphne Ann Wallace (his personal guard). Visitation will be held today, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hernandez Funerals from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm. His wishes were to be cremated. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on June 15, 2019