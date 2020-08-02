McAllen - With deepest sorrow Ruben Araguz Martinez, age 68, our most beloved brother, nephew, uncle, and friend departed to Heaven on Friday, July 24th, 2020. He is now at home with his Heavenly Father.Ruben is preceded in death by his parents Jesus Chaires Martinez and Maria Araguz Martinez. He is survived by his siblings Jesus Martinez, Jr., Bertha Linda (Pedro) Silva and Adriel (Ana) Martinez. Also survived by his aunt Linda O. Araguz, his dogs Buddy and Bailey and his collection of exotic birds.Those who knew Ruben, lost a shining light in their lives. His greatest passions were architecture, dancing, scuba diving, and photography. He earned a bachelor's in architecture from UT Austin and an interior design license. He began his lifelong work designing high rises and homes in Austin Texas. He later moved to McAllen to ensure the wellbeing of his mother after his father's death. His compassion was felt amongst family and friends alike. He was outgoing, funny, intelligent and had a huge heart to lend a helping hand. Upon retiring, Ruben was known to create art on the dance floor, and now he is dancing on the golden streets of heaven. We love you and miss you Ruben.Viewing will be held at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen from 3 pm - 8 pm Sunday, August 2nd and Rosary service at 7 pm.A Funeral Service in memory of Ruben Araguz Martinez will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen, Monday, August 3rd at 10 am.Pallbearers will be: Nehemias "Nemi" Prado, Ralph Reyna, Ricky Reyna, Julio Cesar Navarro, Jr., Rolando Vela and Israel Coronado.