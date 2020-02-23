|
|
Edinburg - Ruben Ayala passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. He was surrounded by a loving family and went peacefully with our Lord and Savior. Ruben was a devoted son, husband, loving father and grandfather. He had a wonderful positive spirit about life and carried a smile that was contagious.
Ruben is preceded in death by his father, Ernesto Ayala; mother, Clara Ayala; sister, Maria Alicia (Raul) Daniel; son, Ruben Ayala, Jr.; brothers, Lauro Guerra and Jose (Lupita) Guerra; as well as his in-laws, Adolfo and Virginia Guerra.
Mr. Ayala is survived by his wife, Gloria Ayala; and children, Jaime (Janet) Ayala, Dora (Luis) Flores; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernesto (Amelia) Ayala, Raul (Elma) Ayala; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ruben was born on March 6, 1934, in Pharr, Texas. He attended the local schools in PSJA (Pharr, San Juan, Alamo) and graduated in 1954. He then became an alumni of Pan American College (UTRGV) in 1958 with a Spanish, P.E., Education degree and then earned a master's degree from Texas A & I University (Texas A&M) Kingsville for Supervision, Spanish and Administration in 1971. Ruben had many titles within the education circle, from teaching Math in a classroom to Elementary Principal to Administrator. He was highly regarded with Edinburg Consolidated ISD where most of his tenure occurred. He retired from education in 1994 where he then spent time with his grandkids and traveling with Gloria, his wife of 60 years. Ruben was very involved with his community of Edinburg and served numerous years as a member of the Lions Club, Board member of the Edinburg Teachers Credit Union, Order of the Alhambra, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, an Executive Board Member of the Boys Club, and coached youth baseball for over 25 years. Ruben was passionate about local politics and served the City of Edinburg as a member of Parks and Recreation Board, Planning and Zoning Board, Bicentennial Committee, and member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He also served as City Commissioner and for many years held the office of Edinburg Municipal Court Judge. Ruben also had a very strong faith in our Lord and Savior and taught High School Bible Classes as well as serving on the Board of Directors at St. Joseph Catholic Church and was Past President on the Advisory Board for Holy Family Catholic Church. He made outstanding contributions and was a loyal citizen of the City of Edinburg. He had an infectious passion for music and enjoyed playing the saxophone in La Orquesta Universal and then with Orquesta Recuerdo con Irma Garza for many years. His best times in life were spent with his children and grandchildren. He loved the game of baseball and enjoyed coaching and countless hours watching his boys play. He treasured his time watching his only daughter dance with grace and beauty. Ruben had many laughs out on the golf course and thoroughly loved fishing. He and Gloria loved listening to music and dancing together until the end, and now he is dancing across heaven with the loved ones who left before their time. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 9 PM with a rosary starting at 7 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton, Edinburg, TX. A funeral mass will take place at 2 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 E. Kuhn St., Edinburg, TX. Interment will follow at El Rucio Cemetery in Linn/San Manuel.
Serving as pallbearers will be Marco Luis Flores, Ruben Ayala III, Jaime Javier Ayala, Jr., Michael Anthony Mendez, Feliciano Cano, Rodney Garza Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Lee Mendez, Manuel Ruiz Jr., L. Aron Pena, Roberto Pulido, Homar Rodriguez, Larry Garcia, and Petra Gonzalez.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 23, 2020