Mission - Ruben Cavazos, 64, was born in Mission, Texas on January 30, 1956 to parents; Jose Roberto Cavazos and Dora Garza Cavazos. He is survived by his wife, Dinna Cavazos, three daughters; Sujei Victoria (Juan Carlos)Perez , Allison Rose & Kayla Cavazos, and two grandkids; Samantha Rene & Josiah Caleb Perez. He is also survived by seven siblings; Jose Roberto Cavazos Jr, Belinda Adame, Reynaldo Cavazos, Thelma Fitzgerald, Norma Cavazos, Patricia Ramirez and Cynthia Gonzalez. He was a God-fearing Catholic and a hard-working truck driver who was also a fun-loving, humble, intellectual, gun loving Republican, and avid Cowboys fan who loved God, country and family. The Cavazos family would like to express their deepest gratitude to his loving angel sister, Dr. Norma Cavazos for her relentless unfailing attempts & compassionate care. Special thanks to DHR Covid unit nurses and physicians especially, Dr. Adolfo Kaplan. Viewing and rosary will be from 6 to 9 pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission on Sunday, September 6, 2020. On Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:30 am there will be a drive by service starting at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church proceeding to Valley Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11:00 am. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
