McAllen, TX. - Ruben Daniel Pechero, MD, (Rt. Lt. Col.) beloved husband, Papi and Lelo, drew his last breath on July 28, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. Ruben was born to Elias and Maria Pechero in Bahia Blanca, Argentina. There he received his medical degree and shortly married Norma Nerea Mulinari. In the early months of their marriage, they embarked on an adventure to Lima, Peru as missionaries. During this time, they brought two sons into the world, Marcelito Daniel who lived 3 days and Guillermo Ruben. After four years of practicing in Peru, Dr. Pechero moved to the United States to Trenton, New Jersey then to Wichita, Kansas, where he received his training in Orthopedic Surgery. There they welcomed two more daughters, Mariella Luana and Wendy Lue. The place they finally called home was McAllen where the baby of the house was born, Cynthia Nerea. After 44 years of marriage, Norma lost her battle with cancer. Ruben was fortunate to find happiness once again with Cristina Zanelli for 14 years.



Ruben enjoyed caring for his patients and learning about the needs of others and how he could assist them in their struggles. He had a love of travel and took pleasure in showing us the world through his eyes. For his 80th birthday, he took all of his children, grandchildren and brother to Argentina and on a two-week cruise to celebrate what the Lord had given him. His entire life was devoted to serving the Seventh Day Adventist community as a mission-minded physician. He was known for his good sense of humor and contagious laughter among his family and friends. Exercise and a healthy lifestyle were of great importance to him and he exercised 6 days a week up to the time he got sick.



Ruben is preceded in death by his father, Elias, his mother, Maria, his first wife, Norma, his first son, Marcelito, and Mara Mulinari. He is survived by his current wife, Cristina Zanelli Pechero, his brother Jose Maria Pechero, his children, Guillermo Pechero, wife Angela, Mariella Pechero, Wendy Pechero Lastine, husband Craig, Cindy Pechero Boyko, husband Trent, Sandra Mulinari Moss, husband Kevin; stepchildren, Valeria Abbruzzese Borchichi, husband Marcelo, Martin Abbruzzese, wife Paola, Laura Abbruzzese; grandchildren, Lauren Bishop Vasquez (Israel), Guillermo Ruben Pechero Jr, Nolan Bishop, Gabriella Pechero, Tyler Moss, Colby Boyko, Christian Boyko, Amanda Pechero, Noah Bishop, Samantha Pechero-Loewen, Cathryn Boyko, Ruben Pechero-Loewen, Chandler Boyko, Nicklaus Bishop; step grandchildren, Agustina Borchichi, Valentino Abbruzzese, Francesco Abbruzzese, Ignacio Borchichi, Vitto L. Abbruzzese, and Roman L. Abbruzzese and great granddaughters, Liliana Vasquez and Lea Vasquez.



Ruben's passion was his family and education. He believed that education was the passport to moving into the future and preparing us for today. Due to COVID-19 the service will be an intimate burial for family. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to the United Way of South Texas COVID-19 Community Fund for those who have been affected by COVID-19, Hidalgo County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store