McAllen - Ruben Dario Ramirez, III, 45, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in McAllen, Mr. Ramirez graduated from McAllen High School and San Antonio Community College. He enjoyed life and playing flag football, swimming and running.



Mr. Ramirez is survived by his loving parents, Alma Ruiz Ramirez and Ruben D. Ramirez, Jr., both from McAllen; ; his brother, Richard David (Brenda) Ramirez from Edinburg; four uncles include Danny (Laura) Ramirez from Houston, Arturo Ruiz, Jose Ruiz, Carlos Ruiz ; and aunt, Janie Ruiz all from San Antonio,. Cousins include Christina Ramirez from Universal City, Daniel and Esmeralda Ramirez both from Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Visitations will begin today, Monday April 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Chapel services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel. No burial will be held as the remains will be cremated at Val Verde Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Donna. Services will be private.



The Ramirez and Ruiz families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary