Mission - Ruben Dario Silva, was born July 13, 1931 to Rosalina Farias Silva and Antonio Silva in San Juan, Texas. He passed away on May 17, 2019 at his residence in Mission. Ruben was educated in the Mission School District, and later attended McAllen Business College. In 1951, he entered into the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1955. Ruben married the love of his life, Raquel on December 18, 1959. After a few married years, Ruben and his wife started doing mission work in Reynosa, Monterrey, and the State of Chihuahua where they ministered to the Tarumara Indians. Ruben was instrumental in founding a church, six miles north of Mission, named El Paraiso. He was an active member in El Mesias United Methodist Church in Mission, having held several offices in the church. Ruben was also active in the Emmaus Retreat being one of the originators of the Spanish Caminata a Emaus retreats which began in the Rio Grande Conference in 1990-91, participating in several walks as one of the speakers, both English and Spanish Walks.



He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Richard (Irene), Antonio (Mary), Rosalinda (Carlos), Maria Elena (Robert), Hilda (Enrique)



Ruben is survived by his wife, of 59 years, Raquel F. Silva; as well as by his nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5-9 with a 7pm prayer service at El Mesias United Methodist Church in Mission. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1pm at El Mesias United Methodist Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the El Mesias United Methodist Church Choir.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019