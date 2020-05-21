Ruben Diaz de Villegas
Mission - Ruben Diaz de Villegas passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. Ruben was preceded in death by his father, Agustin Diaz de Villegas. He is survived by his mother, Zulima Diaz de Villegas, his wife of 40 years, Alicia Diaz de Villegas, his daughters; Yvette (Eduardo Guerra) Diaz de Villegas, Yvonne (Marcos Cerda) Diaz de Villegas, grandchildren; Lina Mae Guerra, Eduardo Ruben Guerra, his siblings, Omar Diaz de Villegas, Mirta Bell and Irma Sanchez, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.





Published in The Monitor on May 21, 2020.
